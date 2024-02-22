Born on February 2, 1915, Khushwant Singh was an Indian author, diplomat, journalist and politician. Read 10 Best Books by Author Khushwant Singh

22 Feb, 2024

Sumaila Zaman

10 Best Books by Author Khushwant Singh

Train to Pakistan: Published in 1956, Train to Pakistan is a historical novel by writer Khushwant Singh.

Delhi: A Novel is a historical novel published in 1990. It was written by Indian writer Khushwant Singh.

A History of the Sikhs: It was published in 1963.

Truth, Love and a Little Malice: It was published in 2002.

The Sunset Club

The End of India

The Good, the Bad and the Ridiculous

The Portrait of a Lady is a short story written by Khushwant Singh.

Ranjit Singh: The Maharaja of the Punjab, 1963[

The Company of Women, (novel) 1999: The novel was written by Indian author Khushwant Singh at the age of 84.

