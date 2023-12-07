10 Best Books By Henry Kissinger
07 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
American Foreign Policy: Three Essays- Made up of speeches he gave during his political career and essays about diplomacy.
Diplomacy- The book features the personal stories of the noted former Secretary of State and the relationship between nations.
Leadership: Six Studies in World Strategy- It offers a discourse on political leadership and governance through the eyes of six notable 20th-century figures.
On China- It reveals the inner workings of Chinese diplomacy at crucial moments like China's first contacts with strict modern European powers
The Age of AI and Our Human Future- An intriguing investigation of the relationship between social science and technical artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.
The Necessity for Choice- An attempt was made in the 1960s to define the main defense and foreign policy issues that faced America.
The White House Years- A meticulously written memoir of Kissinger's diplomacy between 1969 and 1973.
World Order- The book investigates the 'tectonic plates' of global history and state relations.
Years of Renewal- It features the journey of Kissinger as the most powerful man in the American government.
Years of Upheaval- The years Henry Kissinger served as Secretary of State under President Richard Nixon are covered in this second volume of his seminal memoirs
