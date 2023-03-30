Malgudi Days is a collection of short stories. It was published in 1943. The collection contains 32 stories set in the fictional town of Malgudi in South India.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
30 Mar, 2023
The English Teacher novel was written in 1945.The plot follows Krishna, an English teacher, on his quest for inner peace and self-development following the traumatic death of his wife.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
30 Mar, 2023
The plot revolves around the life of Nataraj, an Indian printer who lives in a massive ancestral house in Malgudi, a fictional town in southern India.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
30 Mar, 2023
The Vendor of Sweets was published in 1967. Sri K. V. Jagan, a sweet vendor of Malgudi(a fictional Indian town) is the protagonist of this Novel.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
30 Mar, 2023
The World of Nagaraj, a classic piece of literatute was published in 1990.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
30 Mar, 2023
Talkative Man was published in 1986.The protagonist is a wealthy, regular man who works as a journalist.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
30 Mar, 2023
The Painter of Signs is a 1976 novel by Rasipuram Krishnaswami Iyer Narayanaswami.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
30 Mar, 2023
The novel is divided into two sections: one dealing with the publication of a newspaper and centred on Mr. Sampath, and the other focusing on movie production and centred on Mr. Srinivas.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
30 Mar, 2023
The Ramayana, a mythological book, is a shortened, prose adaptation of the Tamil Kamba Ramayanam.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
30 Mar, 2023
It was published in 1992. (Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
30 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!