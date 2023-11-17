10 Best Colleges of IP University For BBA

17 Nov, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Maharaja Surajmal Institute- Three BBA programs are available: BBA General, BBA Banking & Insurance, and BBA Honors in this college.

Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Management Studies- The institute provides classes in business administration, law, commerce, and journalism.

Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies- Students enrolled in BBA programs are encouraged to volunteer in organisations and take up internships with startups.

New Delhi Institute of Management- It has a State Fee Regulatory Commission rating of A+.

Banarsidas Chandiwala Institute of Professional Studies- Placements for the BBA students are made at S and P Capital, OYO, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and more.

Jagannath International Management School- The institute focuses on a highly practical value-based education system.

Bhai Parmanand Institute of Business Studies- This college specializes in offering students with management studies courses

Jagan Institute of Management Studies Delhi- The institute was established in 1993 and offers BBA Courses in two shifts: morning and evening.

Tecnia Institute of Advanced Studies Delhi- In the academic year 2022, the students were placed with an average CTC of 3.5 LPA in BBA.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology- The institute provides its students with courses in management, engineering, and technology.

Thanks For Reading!

