10 Best Colleges of IP University For BBA
17 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Maharaja Surajmal Institute- Three BBA programs are available: BBA General, BBA Banking & Insurance, and BBA Honors in this college.
Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Management Studies- The institute provides classes in business administration, law, commerce, and journalism.
Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies- Students enrolled in BBA programs are encouraged to volunteer in organisations and take up internships with startups.
New Delhi Institute of Management- It has a State Fee Regulatory Commission rating of A+.
Banarsidas Chandiwala Institute of Professional Studies- Placements for the BBA students are made at S and P Capital, OYO, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and more.
Jagannath International Management School- The institute focuses on a highly practical value-based education system.
Bhai Parmanand Institute of Business Studies- This college specializes in offering students with management studies courses
Jagan Institute of Management Studies Delhi- The institute was established in 1993 and offers BBA Courses in two shifts: morning and evening.
Tecnia Institute of Advanced Studies Delhi- In the academic year 2022, the students were placed with an average CTC of 3.5 LPA in BBA.
Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology- The institute provides its students with courses in management, engineering, and technology.
