The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you'll go.
11 Dec, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Here Are The 10 Best Korean Authors.
Min Jin Lee: Free Food for Millionaires(novel)
Cho Nam Joo: Kim Ji-young, Born 1982(Novel)
Sohn Won-Pyung: Almond(Novel)
Shin Kyung-Sook: Winter Fable, Deep Sorrow, A Lone Room
Frances Cha: If I Had Your Face(novel)
Han Kang: The Vegetarian(a novel)
Sang Young Park: Love in the Big City
Hwang Sok-yong: "A Dream of Good Fortune", The Old Garden, The Shadow Of Arms
Wan Suh Park: The Dreaming Incubator, The Naked Tree
Ha-Joon Chang: Bad Samaritans: The Myth of Free Trade and the Secret History of Capitalism
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Best Universities Across World To Pursue Engineering