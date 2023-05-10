CodaKid: CodaKid offers a wide range of self-paced courses and private lessons for students ages 5 to 18.
10 May, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
CodeAdvantage: It offers a variety of online coding classes for kids as early as 5 years old. Most courses in its 8-week programs last one hour to 90 minutes.
Code Combat: It takes visitors on a journey through dungeons, forests, and deserts while teaching coding languages like Python, JavaScript, and HTML/CSS.
CodeMonkey: CodeMonkey has classes that are taught in K-8 classrooms all around the country. The programs have won numerous awards for being comprehensive, engaging, and above all, enjoyable.
Coding with Kids: It provides two different styles of coding. Its Coder’s Pathways course teaches specific topics and programming languages.
Cogni Coder: It teaches kids ages 8- 18 coding through Zoom and provides learning in specific programming languages like Javascript, Python, Game Development In Unity, and a cybersecurity program.
iD Tech: It is renowned for its collaborations with tech industry giants like Harvard and Wharton. Its online coding programs serve students ages 7-17.
Khan Academy: It was founded in 2008 by Salman Khan. Students can start with drawing and animation, then progress to things like making webpages through HTML/CSS and using jQuery.
CodeWizardsHQ: Coding classes for kids ages 8 to 18 offering spots in one of the 6 to 12-week-long courses. Each class is 55 minutes once or twice a week depending on the specific selection.
Tynker: Tynker’s six-level curriculum is packed with games, puzzles, and more. Students can expect to learn essential coding concepts and languages, including Scratch, Python, and JavaScript.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Most Beautiful Temples in Goa for a Sacred Short Trip