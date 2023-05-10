CodaKid: CodaKid offers a wide range of self-paced courses and private lessons for students ages 5 to 18.

10 May, 2023

Tahir Qureshi

CodeAdvantage: It offers a variety of online coding classes for kids as early as 5 years old. Most courses in its 8-week programs last one hour to 90 minutes.

Code Combat: It takes visitors on a journey through dungeons, forests, and deserts while teaching coding languages like Python, JavaScript, and HTML/CSS.

CodeMonkey: CodeMonkey has classes that are taught in K-8 classrooms all around the country. The programs have won numerous awards for being comprehensive, engaging, and above all, enjoyable.

Coding with Kids: It provides two different styles of coding. Its Coder’s Pathways course teaches specific topics and programming languages.

Cogni Coder: It teaches kids ages 8- 18 coding through Zoom and provides learning in specific programming languages like Javascript, Python, Game Development In Unity, and a cybersecurity program.

iD Tech: It is renowned for its collaborations with tech industry giants like Harvard and Wharton. Its online coding programs serve students ages 7-17.

Khan Academy: It was founded in 2008 by Salman Khan. Students can start with drawing and animation, then progress to things like making webpages through HTML/CSS and using jQuery.

CodeWizardsHQ: Coding classes for kids ages 8 to 18 offering spots in one of the 6 to 12-week-long courses. Each class is 55 minutes once or twice a week depending on the specific selection.

Tynker: Tynker’s six-level curriculum is packed with games, puzzles, and more. Students can expect to learn essential coding concepts and languages, including Scratch, Python, and JavaScript.

