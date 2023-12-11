Students aspiring to pursue engineering from a foreign university can check the latest THE World University Rankings for 2024, which provide a comprehensive list of the top-ranking universities in this field.
11 Dec, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Top Ranking Universities Across World To Study Engineering As per the World University Rankings 2024 by Subject: Engineering
Rank 1: Harvard University|The university's emphasis on academic rigor, critical thinking, and research excellence has contributed significantly to various advancements and discoveries.
Rank 2: Stanford University|Stanford University, situated in California's Silicon Valley, is renowned for its academic excellence, innovation, and contributions to various fields.
Rank 3: Massachusetts Institute of Technology| Founded in 1861, MIT is located in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Rank 4: University of Oxford| The University of Oxford is one of the oldest and most prestigious universities in the world.
Rank 5: University of Cambridge| The university continues to play a pivotal role in shaping global academia and remains a beacon of intellectual pursuit and academic distinction.
Rank 6: University of California, Berkeley| Established in 1868, it stands as one of the top-ranking universities globally, known for its academic excellence.
Rank 7: California Institute of Technology, US| The California Institute of Technology, commonly known as Caltech, is a prestigious private research university.
Rank 8: Princeton University| Princeton is one of the oldest universities in the US.
Rank 9: National University of Singapore.
Rank 10: Imperial College London
