Students aspiring to pursue engineering from a foreign university can check the latest THE World University Rankings for 2024, which provide a comprehensive list of the top-ranking universities in this field.

11 Dec, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Top Ranking Universities Across World To Study Engineering As per the World University Rankings 2024 by Subject: Engineering

Rank 1: Harvard University|The university's emphasis on academic rigor, critical thinking, and research excellence has contributed significantly to various advancements and discoveries.

Rank 2: Stanford University|Stanford University, situated in California's Silicon Valley, is renowned for its academic excellence, innovation, and contributions to various fields.

Rank 3: Massachusetts Institute of Technology| Founded in 1861, MIT is located in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Rank 4: University of Oxford| The University of Oxford is one of the oldest and most prestigious universities in the world.

Rank 5: University of Cambridge| The university continues to play a pivotal role in shaping global academia and remains a beacon of intellectual pursuit and academic distinction.

Rank 6: University of California, Berkeley| Established in 1868, it stands as one of the top-ranking universities globally, known for its academic excellence.

Rank 7: California Institute of Technology, US| The California Institute of Technology, commonly known as Caltech, is a prestigious private research university.

Rank 8: Princeton University| Princeton is one of the oldest universities in the US.

Rank 9: National University of Singapore.

Rank 10: Imperial College London

