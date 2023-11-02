10 Best Universities in the United States As Per Global Ranking
02 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts is the the best university in the country.
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has received a score of 97.7, placing it as the second-ranked university in the world.
Stanford University was established in 1885, situated in California's Bay Area is ranked third in the US with a score of 95.2.
With an overall score of 88.7, the University of California Berkeley University in the Bay Area ranks fourth in the US.
Set up in 1861, the University of Washington Seattle ranks fifth in the US with a score of 86.6.
The rankers have awarded Columbia University an overall score of 86.5, placing it in sixth place in the US.
Founded in 1891, Caltech, also known as the California Institute of Technology, is ranked seventh among US universities.
Johns Hopkins was founded in 187 in North Baltimore and the District of Columbia with a score of 84.7.
Based on rankings, Yale University is ranked ninth in the US with an 84.6 rating.
With a score of 84.2, the University of California Los Angeles is the tenth university In the US, and worldwide.
