10 Beverages You Should Have While Studying
12 Sep, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Take a look at 10 beverages that you can have while studying, to stay awake and increase your focus
Green Tea- A substitute for coffee with lesser caffeine content, boosts brain function and also affects mood and productivity
Wheatgrass Juice- A natural energiser, it is an antioxidant, anti-inflammatory anti-bacterial which reduces cravings and keeps you fresh
Apple Cider Vinegar- It has antimicrobial and antioxidant effects, boosts energy level and stays awake during working hours
Matcha Tea- It is rich in antioxidants that boost energy levels and leaves you feeling energized, active and focused
Coconut Water- It keeps you awake for hours, rehydrates you, boosts metabolism and fights fatigue and exhaustion
Turmeric Milk- It can keep you active, avoids anxiety and also is very soothing
Green Smoothie- A smoothie by blending avocado, pineapple slices, spinach leaves and other such vegetables-fruits will keep you fresh; it will be rich in nutrients and antioxidants
Lemon Water- To stay awake to study, this is the best drink; it helps you rejuvenate without caffeine, enhances brain function, raises energy level and alertness
Sparkling Water- Helps you stay awake, will keep your energy high and also hydrated
Sugarcane Juice- Helps in dehydration, boosts protein level, keeps you fresh and active
