Mumbai University, officially known as the University of Mumbai, is one of the oldest and most prestigious universities in India.
10 Sep, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Check the list of Bollywood female actors who went to Mumbai University.
Vidya Balan pursued a master's degree in sociology from the University of Mumbai.
Lara Dutta graduated with a degree in economics and a minor in communications from the University of Mumbai.
Kiara Advani attended Jai Hind College.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended Jai Hind College.
Kareena Kapoor attended Mithibai College.
Shabana Azmi completed a graduate degree in Psychology from St. Xavier's College, Mumbai.
Kajal Aggarwal completed her pre-university education at Jai Hind College.
Pooja Hegde went to M. M. K. College.
Saiee Manjrekar pursued her higher education at the University of Mumbai.
Sobhita Dhulipala attended H.R. College of Commerce and Economics in University of Mumbai.
