Check Top 10 Books by legendary Cricketers You Must Add to Your Reading List
09 Apr, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Published on February 24, 2018, A Century is Not Enough: My Roller-coaster Ride to Success is an autobiography written by former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly with Gautam Bhattacharya.
Released on March 19, 2013, The Test of My Life: From Cricket to Cancer and Back” is an autobiography of the famous Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh. This book tells the story of Yuvraj Singh's life.
On May 12, 2021, Suresh Raina, one of India's most successful international cricketers, published his first memoir, "Believe: What Life and Cricket Taught Me."
'No Spin: My Autobiography' by Shane Warne - From the beginning of his illustrious career in 1992 to his official retirement from all formats of the game in 2013, Shane Warne has long wished to tell his extraordinary story without compromise.
'Playing It My Way: My Autobiography' by Sachin Tendulkar was launched on November 5, 2014. He is considered no less than God by cricket fans.
In his honest memoir 'Sunny Days: Sunil Gavaskar's Own Story,' former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar shares his story of rising to become one of India's best batsmen.
'On Fire: My Story of England's Summer to Remember' by Ben Stokes. In the book, Stokes tells the story of England's electrifying first ever Cricket World Cup triumph.
Written by D. Prabhudesai, The Nice Guy Who Finished First is the remarkable story of famous Indian cricketer Rahul Sharad Dravid.
Laxman's autobiography, 281 And Beyond, written in collaboration with senior journalist R Kaushik, details the highs and lows of the cricketer's career.
'AB: The Autobiography' by A B de Villiers was released in September 2016. He is one of the finest batsmen ever to play cricket.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 8 Most Beautiful Ancient Cities in India to Explore