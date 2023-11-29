10 Books Recommended By Bill Gates

'A Gentleman in Moscow' by Amor Towles moved Bill Gates so deeply that he cried. He said, 'It has romance, politics, espionage, parenthood and poetry.'
'Growth: From Microorganisms to Megacities' by Vaclav Smil gave Gates a 'new appreciation for how many smart people had to try things out, make mistakes and eventually succeed.'
'How The World Really Works' by Vaclav Smil is for those who 'want a brief but thorough education in numeric thinking about many of the fundamental forces that shape human life.'
'Klara And The Sun' by Kazuo Ishiguro, according to Bill Gates, 'makes you think about what life with super-intelligent robots might look like.'
'Mendeleyev's Dream' by Paul Strathern is the best book Bill Gates has read on periodic table; he believes it also makes it fascinating for readers to look at how new science develops.
'Stranger In A Strange Land' by Robert Heinlein is Bill Gates' favourite sci-fi and is the author's most popular book.
'Surrender' By Bono is the 'story of one pilgrim's lack of progress with a fair amount of fun along the way'. Bill Gates loved the book and believes that 'the book is filled with clever, self-deprecating lines'.
'Team Of Rivals' by Doris Kearns Goodwin, according to Gates, 'has a lot of insights about Lincoln that leaders can learn from today.'
'The Heart' by Maylis de Kerangal: Bill Gates says that 'the book connects you deeply with people who are only in the story for a few minutes.' Its language and themes like grief makes the book wonderful.
'The Inner Game Of Tennis' by Timothy Gallwey is a book on human psychology that reveals how tennis involves an outer and inner fame.