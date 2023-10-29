10 Books To Inspire And Empower in Your 20s
29 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Becoming by Michelle Obama- This book discusses her upbringing, how she discovered her voice and her time in the White House.
Do It Today by Darius Foroux- It is a collection of 30 articles that support you in overcoming procrastination, increasing productivity, and realizing all of your goals.
Ikigai by Francesc Miralles and Hector Garciai- The book provides an in-depth study of the idea of discovering one's happiness and purpose in life.
Man's Search for Meaning by Viktor E Frankl- The book chronicles his time spent during World War II as a prisoner in Nazi concentration camps.
Mindset by Carol Dweck- The New Psychology of Success by Carol S Dweck- The author demonstrates how our perceptions of our skills and abilities can have a significant impact on our success.
The Power of Habit by Charles Duhigg- It shows an exciting argument in recognizing how habits function is essential to regular exercise, increased productivity, and success.
Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari- The book analyses the place of evolving humans in the global ecosystem and the development of empires
Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson- It explores the practical information for relating with people based on their skin tone, their strengths and weaknesses, and more.
The Art Of War by Sun Tzu- The book shows us how to defeat an opponent through strategy without resorting to direct battle.
The Power of Your Subconscious Mind by Joseph Murphy- It teaches you how to change your unconscious behaviour for the better by using suggestion techniques and visualization.
