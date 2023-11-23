Want To Become Rich? Read These 10 Books
23 Nov, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
The Millionaire Next Door by Thomas J Stanley and William D Danko - Offers in-depth knowledge how America's millionaires became rich in 7 key steps.
Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert T Kiyosaki - Must-read id you want to craft a path to wealth at a young age.
How Rich People Think by Steve Sieold - Includes action steps to build your own wealth after interviewing 1000 millionaires and billionaires for over 30 years.
Think And Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill - Discusses how one should start planning by setting a goal and desire of how much he/she wants to earn.
You're So Money: Live Rich, Even When You're Not by Farnoosh Torabi - Talks in a witty, funny and concise manner about how you can save money in certain areas of your life.
The Richest Man in Babylon by George S Clason - Unearthing principles and secrets that will lead you to personal wealth.
The Science Of Getting Rich by Wallace Wattle - Provides an intellectual framework of building personal wealth with the help of positive thinking.
The Automatic Millionaire by David Bach - Explains how you can be rich by having a well laid-out plan and you do not require a budget for the same.
Screw It, Let's Do It: Lessons In Life by entrepreneur and billionaire Richard Branson - Offers practical steps of how he became successful and what can you take from his journey.
The Millionaire Fastlane by MJ DeMarco - Helps readers differentiate between what they can do and what they cannot do.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 8 Museums Every History Student Must Visit In Delhi