College canteens often serve a variety of delicious food, and some institutions are particularly famous for their culinary offerings.
01 Sep, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Here are ten colleges known for their delicious canteen food.
Hansraj College| Specialities: Spring rolls, samosas and chocolate frappe
St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai| Specialities: veg thalis, Umesh Bhai’s bhels and frankies,
Hindu College| Specialities: Samosas, rajma chawal, shahi paneer and fresh fruit juice
Mithibai College of Science and Arts| Specialities: Sandwich
Ramjas College: Rajma Chawal, Kadhi Chawal, Chole Chawal and Chole Bhature
Jai Hind College| Specialities: dosas, samosas
St. Stephen's College, Delhi| Specialities: Mince Cutlets, Scrambled Eggs and Toast
Delhi School of Economics| Specialities: Chowmein, desserts
Christ University, Bangalore| Specialities: cakes, donuts, samosas, egg puffs
Manipal University| Specialities: Chinese, manchurians, rice, Hakka noodles, soup
