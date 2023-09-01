College canteens often serve a variety of delicious food, and some institutions are particularly famous for their culinary offerings.

01 Sep, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Here are ten colleges known for their delicious canteen food.

Hansraj College| Specialities: Spring rolls, samosas and chocolate frappe

St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai| Specialities: veg thalis, Umesh Bhai’s bhels and frankies,

Hindu College| Specialities: Samosas, rajma chawal, shahi paneer and fresh fruit juice

Mithibai College of Science and Arts| Specialities: Sandwich

Ramjas College: Rajma Chawal, Kadhi Chawal, Chole Chawal and Chole Bhature

Jai Hind College| Specialities: dosas, samosas

St. Stephen's College, Delhi| Specialities: Mince Cutlets, Scrambled Eggs and Toast

Delhi School of Economics| Specialities: Chowmein, desserts

Christ University, Bangalore| Specialities: cakes, donuts, samosas, egg puffs

Manipal University| Specialities: Chinese, manchurians, rice, Hakka noodles, soup

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Most Famous Alumni Of Hindu College

 Find Out More