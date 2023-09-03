Bangles: Derived from “Bangri”, a coloured glass ring ornament worn on wrist by Indian women.

Cashmere: It describes the shawls spun by Kashmiri craftsmen.

Chit: Borrowed from the word “chitthi”, which loosely translates to letter.

Chutney: Describes pickled condiments made from fruit, vinegar, spices, and sugar.

Dinghy: Derived from Hindi word “dingi” or “dingiya” used for small rowing boats.

Juggernaut: Comes from Hindi “Jagannath” meaning “Lord of the World”.

Jungle: Borrowed from Hindi word “jangal” and is used to describe a forest.

Punch: It means “five”, a drink made with five ingredients: alcohol, sugar, lemon, water, and tea or spices.

Pyjama: Derived from “pajama”, a loosely fitting, comfortable trouser often worn as nightwear.

Thug: It describes a criminal or hoodlum.

