Bangles: Derived from “Bangri”, a coloured glass ring ornament worn on wrist by Indian women.
03 Sep, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Cashmere: It describes the shawls spun by Kashmiri craftsmen.
Chit: Borrowed from the word “chitthi”, which loosely translates to letter.
Chutney: Describes pickled condiments made from fruit, vinegar, spices, and sugar.
Dinghy: Derived from Hindi word “dingi” or “dingiya” used for small rowing boats.
Juggernaut: Comes from Hindi “Jagannath” meaning “Lord of the World”.
Jungle: Borrowed from Hindi word “jangal” and is used to describe a forest.
Punch: It means “five”, a drink made with five ingredients: alcohol, sugar, lemon, water, and tea or spices.
Pyjama: Derived from “pajama”, a loosely fitting, comfortable trouser often worn as nightwear.
Thug: It describes a criminal or hoodlum.
