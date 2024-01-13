Aditya Birla World Academy| As per the Maharashtra School Survey by Education Today, the school have been ranked 3rd among the Top 20 International Schools in Maharashtra and Mumbai.
13 Jan, 2024
Sumaila Zaman
Ecole Mondiale World School| It is one of the top international schools in Juhu, Mumbai
B.D. Somani International School| It is one of the prestigious international schools in Mumbai.
Dhirubhai Ambani International School is situated at Bandra-Kurla Complex.
Mount Litera School International| Touted to be one of the top IB schools in Mumbai, Mount Litera School International is known for offering an international curriculum.
Hill Spring International School| Situated in the heart of South Mumbai, HSIS is a premium international school.
Singapore International School Mumbai| The curriculum of Singapore International School is similar to that of schools in Singapore.
Bombay International School, Mumbai
Ascend International School| Established in 2011, the Ascend International School is situated in Bandra East.
The Cathedral and John Connon School| Founded in 1860, The Cathedral and John Connon School is a co-educational private school.
