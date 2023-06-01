Swami Vivekananda's pre-monastic name was Narendranath Datta.
He became a well known figure after the 1893 Parliament of Religions in Chicago. He began his famous speech with the words: Sisters and brothers of America... before introducing Hinduism to Americans.
He founded two journals - Prabuddha Bharata in English and Udbhodan in Bengali.
Every Year, National Youth Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda - January 12.
Swami Vivekananda became a key figure in the introduction of Vedanta and Yoga to the Western world.
He is known as one of the best orators of India. An American newspaper described him as "an orator by divine right and undoubtedly the greatest figure at the Parliament".
Swami Vivekananda felt deeply for the poor. He truly believed that poverty was the source of all problems. As a result, poverty had to be eradicated from the country.
According to Swami Vivekananda's disciples, Vivekananda attained Mahasamadhi on July 4, 1902.
Swami Vivekananda was the only student to receive first-division marks in the Presidency College entrance examination.
"The more we come out and do good to others, the more our hearts will be purified." - Swami Vivekananda.
