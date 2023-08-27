MBA stands for Master in Business Administration. It is a postgraduate programme in business administration that offers a variety of specialisations to help students develop their management and business skills.

27 Aug, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Students who want to start their own businesses or become future business leaders/entrepreneurs usually pursue the MBA programme.

Meet 10 Famous Indian Celebrities Who Went to Business School

John Abraham: Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies(NMIMS), Mumbai.

Mallika Sarabhai: IIM Ahmedabad

Kay Kay Menon: Department of Management Sciences (PUMBA) at the University of Pune

Randeep Hooda: University in Melbourne, Australia.

Jyotiraditya Scindia: Stanford Graduate School of Business

Raghuram Rajan: Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad

Chetan Bhagat: Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIMA)

Apurva Purohit: Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

Deep Kalra: Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad

Ravi Neelakantan: Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

