MBA stands for Master in Business Administration. It is a postgraduate programme in business administration that offers a variety of specialisations to help students develop their management and business skills.
27 Aug, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Students who want to start their own businesses or become future business leaders/entrepreneurs usually pursue the MBA programme.
Meet 10 Famous Indian Celebrities Who Went to Business School
John Abraham: Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies(NMIMS), Mumbai.
Mallika Sarabhai: IIM Ahmedabad
Kay Kay Menon: Department of Management Sciences (PUMBA) at the University of Pune
Randeep Hooda: University in Melbourne, Australia.
Jyotiraditya Scindia: Stanford Graduate School of Business
Raghuram Rajan: Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad
Chetan Bhagat: Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIMA)
Apurva Purohit: Indian Institute of Management Bangalore
Deep Kalra: Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad
Ravi Neelakantan: Indian Institute of Management Bangalore
