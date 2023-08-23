Some Bollywood stars are not only talented performers but also highly educated professionals, with some even possessing medical degrees.
Meet Famous Indian Celebrities Who Went to Medical School.
Sai Pallavi Senthamarai Kannan completing her medical studies from the Tbilisi State Medical University.
Aditi Govitrikar went to Grant Medical College in Mumbai where she graduated with an MBBS medical degree in 1997.
Meiyang Chang is a qualified dentist with a BDS degree from Vokkaligara Sangha Dental College & Hospital, Bangalore.
Palash Sen, an Indian singer, studied medicine at the University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) and Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, New Delhi.
Manushi Chhillar went to Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College in Sonipat.
Aakanksha Singh is a physiotherapist by education.
Ashish Gokhale holds a M.B.B.S. degree.
Mohan Agashe studied in B. J. Medical College, Pune for his MBBS Course.
Reita Faria completed her M.B.B.S. degree from the Grant Medical College & Sir J. J. Group of Hospitals.
Dr. Shriram Lagoo, an Indian film and theatre actor, went to B. J. Medical College (University of Pune).
