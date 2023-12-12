10 Game-Changing Tips to Attempt Every Exam Question

11 Dec, 2023

Abhijeet Sen

Read Instructions Carefully- Before diving into the questions, read all instructions thoroughly. Understand the format, time allocation, and any specific guidelines.

Skim Through the Paper- Quickly glance through the entire exam paper to get an overview of the questions and their difficulty levels. This helps you plan your time effectively.

Allocate Time Wisely- Divide your available time among the questions based on their complexity and point value.

Answer Easy Questions First- Start with the questions you find easiest.

Stay Calm and Positive- Maintain a positive mindset throughout the exam.

Use Bullet Points and Headings- If allowed, use bullet points and headings to present your answers in a clear and organized manner.

Focus on Key Phrases- Pay attention to keywords in the question, such as discuss, compare, or evaluate.

Answer Structured Questions First- For essay-type or structured questions, outline your main points before writing

Manage Your Time- Keep an eye on the clock and allocate time for each question accordingly

Review Your Answers- If time permits, go back and review your answers

