10 Game-Changing Tips to Attempt Every Exam Question
11 Dec, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Read Instructions Carefully- Before diving into the questions, read all instructions thoroughly. Understand the format, time allocation, and any specific guidelines.
Skim Through the Paper- Quickly glance through the entire exam paper to get an overview of the questions and their difficulty levels. This helps you plan your time effectively.
Allocate Time Wisely- Divide your available time among the questions based on their complexity and point value.
Answer Easy Questions First- Start with the questions you find easiest.
Stay Calm and Positive- Maintain a positive mindset throughout the exam.
Use Bullet Points and Headings- If allowed, use bullet points and headings to present your answers in a clear and organized manner.
Focus on Key Phrases- Pay attention to keywords in the question, such as discuss, compare, or evaluate.
Answer Structured Questions First- For essay-type or structured questions, outline your main points before writing
Manage Your Time- Keep an eye on the clock and allocate time for each question accordingly
Review Your Answers- If time permits, go back and review your answers
