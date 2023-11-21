10 Greatest Hindi Poets In India

21 Nov, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Chand Bardai- He is regarded as one of India's first poets in Hindi, and his work, Prithviraj Raso, is the language's first epic poem.

Tulsidas- "Ramacharitamanasa" by him is an Awadhi dialect of Hindi that narrates the Sanskrit epic Ramayana.

Kabir- Kabir challenged the necessity of religion in his dohas, salokas, and saksis and denounced all of the major world religions.

Mahadevi Varma- She became known as the “Modern Meera” and introduced the gentleness of Braj bhasha to the Khadi Boli dialect.

Maithili Sharan Gupt- He promoted writing in the Khari Boli dialect and was awarded the Padma Bhushan award for his extraordinary work.

Makhanlal Chaturvedi- He was the first person to receive the Government of India's Sahitya Akademi award in Hindi for his work on Him Taranga.

Malik Muhammad Jayasi- His most well-known composition, Padmavat, is based on Alauddin Khalji's siege of Chittor after he discovers Rani Padmavati's beauty in Chittor.

Mirza Ghalib- The poet gained fame during the Mughal era by writing poetry that reflected the social and political climate of the time.

Sumitranandan Pant - The first poet from Hindi to win the Jnanpith Award, which is regarded as India's most important literary prize.

Suryakant Tripathi - Tragic minstrel Nirala wrote about social injustice in her works and earned a lot of fame.

