A good teacher can inspire hope, ignite the imagination, and instill a love of learning.
24 Aug, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Check 10 iconic dialogues of every school teacher in India.
Do you want me to call your parents?
Why are you looking outside? Am I standing there?
You are the worst batch I have ever taught.
Yes, I’m talking to you. Don't look back.
Be quiet! The principal is coming for rounds.
Why are you making so much noise? Is this a fish market?
Why are you laughing? Tell us the joke, we’ll also laugh.
(When school children were caught misbehaving) “Is this why your parents send you to school everyday?”
Why did you forget your homework? Did you forget to eat in the morning too?
