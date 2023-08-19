IITiians are often pictured as the serious ones. But there are IITians who made It big In the entertainment Industry.
19 Aug, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Amol Parashar graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi as a Mechanical engineer.
Biswa Kalyan Rath graduated in Biotechnology from IIT Kharagpur.
Jitendra Kumar studied civil engineering at IIT Kharagpur.
Varun Grover studied civil engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi.
Nitesh Tiwari studies from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
Jag Mundhra studies from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay.
Mansoor Khan attended IIT Bombay.
R. Prasanna received a Bachelor's degree in Naval Architecture from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras.
S. Sowmya attended the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras.
Bedabrata Pain studied Electronics & Electrical Comm. Engg. (ECE) in IIT Kharagpur.
