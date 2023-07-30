As India celebrates another year of Independence on August 15, check some of the interesting facts about our National Flag.
30 Jul, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
10 Incredible Facts About Indian National Flag
Pingali Venkayya designed the Indian National Flag. Popularly nicknamed 'Diamond Venkayya,'
he was a freedom fighter from Andhra Pradesh.
The Indian flag was adopted on July 22, 1947, just a few days before India's independence from Britain on August 15, 1947.
The National flag of India is a horizontal tricolor of deep saffron (kesari) at the top, white(middle), and green at the bottom.
Indian National Flag was first hoisted by the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru at the Lahori Gate of Red Fort, Delhi on August 15, 1947.
In our tricolour flag, the top band is of Saffron colour, which indicates the strength courage, and sacrifice of the country.
White colour represents truth, peace and purity. Green colour of the flag denotes prosperity.
The blue coloured Ashok Chakra with 24 spokes in between is symbolic of the laws of Dharma representing the cycle of life.
The first Indian Flag was hoisted on August 7, 1906 at Parsi Bagan Square in Calcutta. The flag had 3 stripes – green at top, followed by yellow and red at the bottom.
The ratio of the national flag, width to length is suppose to be 2:3 and the three strips of colour should be all equivalent in length and width.
According to the flag code, the flag must be hoisted in the day time and there should be no flag or any other symbolic representation above it.
