Nita Ambani completed her bachelor’s degree in commerce from Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics.
06 Aug, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Sudha Murty completed BEng in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the B.V.B. College of Engineering & Technology (now known as KLE Technological University). Later, the philanthropist did a MEng in Computer Science from the Indian Institute of Science.
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw attended Mount Carmel College, a women's college affiliated with Bangalore University, where she studied pre-university courses.
Indra Nooyi completed her bachelor's in physics, chemistry and mathematics from Madras Christian College.
Roshni Nadar graduated from Northwestern University. She completed her MBA from the Kellogg School of Management.
Falguni Sanjay Nayar graduated(B.Com) from Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai.
Leena Gandhi Tewari did her B.Com from the University of Mumbai. She completed her Master of Business Administration from Boston University.
Radha Vembu, an Indian billionaire businesswoman, has a degree in industrial management from IIT Madras.
Reshma Kewalramani, chief executive officer of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, graduated from the General Management Program at Harvard Business School.
As per reports, Smita Crishna-Godrej completed her schooling from J B Petit school in Mumbai.
