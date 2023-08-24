10 Indian Colleges Where Bollywood Movies Were Filmed

24 Aug, 2023

Ananya Srivastava

St. Xaviers College- Paa, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

St. Stephen's College- Rockstar

Ramjas College- Sarfarosh

Shri Ram College of Commerce- Mom

Hansraj College- Band Baaja Baaraat, Dev D

Vellore Institute of Technology- Robot

Jawaharlal Nehru University- Raanjhana

Miranda House- Raazi, Kabir Singh

IIM Ahmedabad- 2 States

Forest Research Institute- Student of the Year

