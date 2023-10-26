Jawaharlal Nehru wrote Letters from a Father to His Daughter (1929), An Autobiography (1936) and The Discovery of India (1946).
26 Oct, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Tuhin A Sinha wrote 'Of Love and Politics', 'That Thing Called Love', 'The Legend of Birsa Munda.'
Some of the famous Maneka Gandhi works includes Sanjay Gandhi', 'Brahma’s Hair', 'Boulababa', and 'There's a monster under my bed! : and other terrible terrors
Atal Bihari Vajpayee wrote 'Meri Ekyavan Kavitayen', Bindu-Bindu Vicara', 'Rajaniti ki Rapatili Rahem', 'Nayi Chunauti, and 'Naya Avasara.'
Kiran Bedi wrote 'Empowering Women as I see', 'Kiran Bedi.
Shashi Tharoor wrote 'An Era Of Darkness: The British Empire in India.'
Politician, Smriti Zubin Irani has turned author with her debut novel 'Lal Salaam'.
Pavan K Varma wrote Adi Shankaracharya: Hinduism's Greatest Thinker', 'The Great Hindu Civilisation.'
Arun Shourie famous books include Symptoms of Fascism', 'Mrs Gandhi's second reign', 'World of Fatwas: Shariah in Action'.
