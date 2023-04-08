Man needs difficulties in life because they are necessary to enjoy the success.
08 Apr, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Books become permanent companions. Sometimes, they are born before us; they guide us during our life journey and continue for many generations.
Don’t take rest after your first victory because if you fail in second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck.
Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts, and thoughts result in action.
If you fail, never give up because FAIL means ‘First Attempt in Learning.
Dream is not the thing you see in sleep but is that thing that doesn't let you sleep.
Failure will never overtake me if my determination to succeed is strong enough.
Great dreams of great dreamers are always transcended.
You cannot change your future, but you can change your habits, and surely your habits will change your future.
If you want to shine like a sun, first burn like the sun.
