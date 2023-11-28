10 Inspirational Quotes By Famous Indian Authors
28 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Look at the sky. We are not alone. The whole universe is friendly to us and conspires only to give the best to those who dream and work. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam
The present changes the past. Looking back you do not find what you left behind.- Kiran Desai
Growth is painful. Change is painful. But, nothing is as painful as staying stuck where you do not belong.- N. R. Narayana Murthy
Life is about making right things and going on.. - R. K. Narayan
Everything comes to us that belongs to us if we create the capacity to receive it.- Rabindranath Tagore
Truth doesn't have to be liked. It only has to be spoken. Speak it out. The truth may hurt you, but it will set you free- Amish Tripathi
To use the past to justify the present is bad enough – but it’s just as bad to use the present to justify the past- Amitav Ghosh
Let no man take your objective away- Ruskin Bond
I think if something is worth doing, it's worth doing well. And worth thinking about it as well.- Vikram Seth
Talk to yourself once in a day, otherwise you may miss meeting an intelligent person in this world- Swami Vivekananda
