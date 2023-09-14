10 Inspirational Quotes To Boost Your Productivity

14 Sep, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

"Action is the foundational key to all success." --Pablo Picasso

"Great acts are made up of small deeds." --Lao Tzu

"Don't wait. The time will never be just right." --Napoleon Hill.

"Sometimes, things may not go your way, but the effort should be there every single night." --Michael Jordan.

"Believe in yourself! Have faith in your abilities! Without a humble but reasonable confidence in your own powers, you cannot be successful or happy." --Norman Vincent Peale.

“Efficiency is doing better what is already being done.”- Peter Drucker.

"Remember that failure is an event, not a person." --Zig Ziglar.

“Work gives you meaning and purpose and life is empty without it.” - Stephen Hawking.

"Knowledge is the source of wealth. Applied to tasks we already know, it becomes productivity. Applied to tasks that are new, it becomes innovation." --Peter Drucker.

"Nothing in the world can take the place of persistence." --Calvin Coolidge.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: How To Apply For SBI Clerk 2023: Check 8-Step Guidelines

 Find Out More