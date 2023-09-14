10 Inspirational Quotes To Boost Your Productivity
14 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
"Action is the foundational key to all success." --Pablo Picasso
"Great acts are made up of small deeds." --Lao Tzu
"Don't wait. The time will never be just right." --Napoleon Hill.
"Sometimes, things may not go your way, but the effort should be there every single night." --Michael Jordan.
"Believe in yourself! Have faith in your abilities! Without a humble but reasonable confidence in your own powers, you cannot be successful or happy." --Norman Vincent Peale.
“Efficiency is doing better what is already being done.”- Peter Drucker.
"Remember that failure is an event, not a person." --Zig Ziglar.
“Work gives you meaning and purpose and life is empty without it.” - Stephen Hawking.
"Knowledge is the source of wealth. Applied to tasks we already know, it becomes productivity. Applied to tasks that are new, it becomes innovation." --Peter Drucker.
"Nothing in the world can take the place of persistence." --Calvin Coolidge.
