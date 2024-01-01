10 Inspiring Books You Must Read In 2024

01 Jan, 2024

Ananya Srivastava

Man's Search For Meaning (Victor E Fankl): Author discussed his experience of living in Nazi death camps in-depth. It is one of te most influential books in America.

You Are A Badass (Jen Sincero): Books provides simple exercises to help people identify their self-limiting beliefs, attitudes, and habits.

Make Your Bed (William H McRaven): Outlines lessons contained in a speeh which shared 10 principles he learned during Navy Seal training.

The Alchemist (Paul Coelho): It talks about an inspiring journey towards self-disocery combining mysticism and wisdom.

Smarter, Faster, Better (Charles Duhigg): Book outlines the differences between the perspectives of some of the worlds top performers and those who are less successful.

The Four Agreements (Don Miguel Ruiz): The books reveals the limiting beliefs that we commonly hold which rob us of joy and cause us to endure needless suffering.

Grit (Angela Duckworth): Psychologist-author takes readers on a journey to argue that the secret to being a success relies largely on an individual’s grit, a unique blend of passion and persistence.

Mindset (Carol S Dweck): In this book, the author argues that the mindset we adopt and how we choose to approach our goals, is a huge predictor of our success and achievement.

Choose Yourself (James Altucher): The author argues that the most valuable asset we have and the one which we should be investing the most time, effort, and resources into is - ourselves.

High-Hanging Fruit (Mark Rampolla): It encourages us to reach higher in our life endeavors, especially business.

