“You will not be punished for your anger; you will be punished by your anger.”
16 Aug, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
“Three things cannot be hidden: the sun, the moon and the truth.”
We are shaped by our thoughts; we become what we think. When the mind is pure, joy follows like a shadow that never leaves.
Physical charms attract the eyes, goodness attracts the mind.
Happiness will never come to those who fail to appreciate what they already have.
Hatred does not cease by hatred, but only by love; this is the eternal rule.
The whole secret of existence is to have no fear. Never fear what will become of you, depend on no one. Only the moment you reject all help are you freed.
Words have the power to both destroy and heal. When words are both true and kind, they can change our world.
Nothing can harm you as much as your own thoughts unguarded.
Peace comes from within. Do not seek it without.
