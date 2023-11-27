9 Lighthearted Books That Will Make You Smile
27 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
A Psalm for the Wild-Built by Becky Chambers- A universe in which robots and humans split up and each group is now a myth to the other and robots propagate themselves.
All Things Wise and Wonderful by James Herriot- Between the hilarious and exhausting details of an enlisted trainee, James reflected on his early years as a rural veterinarian.
Circle of Friends by Maeve Binchy- His book centers on Benny and his closest friend Eve moving to Dublin, Ireland, for college.
The City Baker’s Guide to Country Living by Louise Miller- This is primarily a story about friendship and family, though there is some romance and mystery as well.
The Garden of Small Beginnings by Abbi Waxman- The story depicts the new journey and struggle of a new single mother named Lilian Girvan.
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams- Arthur Dent is not having a good day because his house is going to be demolished to make room for a highway.
The Rosie Project by Graeme Simsion- Professor of Genetics Don Tillman finds it difficult to commit to a serious relationship with a woman.
The Shell Seekers by Rosamunde Pilcher- The story of Penelope Keeling is told through time shifts as the book explores her past and her relationships with her adult children.
Where’d You Go, Bernadette by Maria Semple- Bernadette Fox is an agoraphobic mother and architect who vanishes before a family vacation to Antarctica.
