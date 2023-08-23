Since ages, non-Urdu speakers have been fascinated with Urdu as a language.

23 Aug, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Check 10 Magical Urdu Words That Sound Like Poetry.

Khaana-Badosh: nomadic, nomad, gypsy

Tabeer: the result of good work, the act of translating, removing, or transferring

Ikhtiyar: Authority, Power

Qahr: Anger, Fury, Rage, Divine wrath

Qatra: Drop

Aashnaa: Acquaintance/companion

Maraasim: customs, rules, relations, usages, dealings, rules, regulations.

Shabab: Youth, youthfulness, prime of manhood

Hayat: Life

Shabnam: Dew, Dew Drops

