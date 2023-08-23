Since ages, non-Urdu speakers have been fascinated with Urdu as a language.
23 Aug, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Check 10 Magical Urdu Words That Sound Like Poetry.
Khaana-Badosh: nomadic, nomad, gypsy
Tabeer: the result of good work, the act of translating, removing, or transferring
Ikhtiyar: Authority, Power
Qahr: Anger, Fury, Rage, Divine wrath
Aashnaa: Acquaintance/companion
Maraasim: customs, rules, relations, usages, dealings, rules, regulations.
Shabab: Youth, youthfulness, prime of manhood
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Famous Indian Celebrities Who Went to Medical School