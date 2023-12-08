10 Math Tricks to Simplify Your Daily Life
08 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Adding large numbers just in your head can be difficult. You can simplify this process by making all the numbers a multiple of 10.
Multiply 5 by an even number to make your calculation easier.
For fast estimates, round numbers to the nearest ten or hundred. This is helpful for budgeting or shopping.
A number is divisible by 9 if the sum of its digits is greater than or equal to 9. 621 (6+2+1=9), for instance, is divisible by 9.
Simply move the decimal point one place to the left to find the 10% of a number. Double the 10% for 20% and cut the 10% in half for 5%.
A two-digit number can be multiplied by 11 by adding the two digits and placing the 2 digits in the middle. For example 24 x 11 = 2 (2+4) 4 = 264.
Adding a zero to the end of any number is the secret to multiplying it by ten. For instance, 65 times 10 is 650.
To quickly determine when a number can be divided evenly by specific numbers, use the formula like 10 if the number ends in 0, and 5 if it ends in a 0 or 5
You can follow a quick way to know when a number can be evenly divided by these certain numbers:
