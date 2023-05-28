Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam served as the 11th President of India.
28 May, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam was known as the 'Missile Man of India'
Check top 10 memorable quotes from APJ Abdul Kalam
You have to dream before your dreams can come true.
Life is a difficult game. You can win it only by retaining your birthright to be a person.
Success is possible only. when we have a. commitment to action.
“To achieve any success you have to first control your sense and when this is combined with vision you can achieve any goal.”
“To succeed in life and achieve results, you must understand and master three mighty forces— desire, belief, and expectation.”
“When your hopes and dreams and goals are dashed, search among the wreckage, you may find a golden opportunity hidden in the ruins.”
Man needs his difficulties because they are necessary to enjoy success.
“Poetry comes from the highest happiness or the deepest sorrow."
"The bird is powered by its own life and by its motivation.”
“Books become permanent companions. Sometimes, they are born before us; they guide us during our life journey and continue for many generations."
