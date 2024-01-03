Curious about the nations leading the charge in education? From South Korea to Luxembourg, dive into our ranking of the 10 most educated countries in the world, based on factors like tertiary attainment and literacy rates.

03 Jan, 2024

Gazi Abbas Shahid

1. South Korea: 69 percent

2. Canada: 67 percent

3. Japan: 65 percent

4. Ireland: 63 percent

5. Russia: 62 percent

6. Luxembourg: 60 percent

7. Lithuania: 58 percent

8. United Kingdom (UK): 57 percent

9. Netherlands: 56 percent

10. Norway: 56 percent

11. Australia: 56 percent

