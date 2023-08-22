10 Most Famous Alumni Of BITS Pilani
22 Aug, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) Pilani is one of the top-ranked engineering colleges in the country
Raghuram Rajan, Former Governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
Gaurav Chaudhary, popularly known as Technical Guruji, is an Indian YouTuber
Prithviraj Chavan, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra
Sabeer Bhatia, Co-founder of Hotmail
Sriharsha Majety, Co-founder and CEO of Swiggy
Anant Maheshwari, President of Microsoft India
Amitabh Chaudhry, MD and CEO of Axis Bank
Hari Menon, CEO and Co-founder of Bigbasket
Nishant Suri, Winner of Comicstaan
Manu Sawhney, CEO of ICC and former CEO of ESPN Star Sports
