Anemone: A genus of flowering plants

29 Oct, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Onomatopoeia: As per Merriam webster, onomatopoeia means the naming of a thing or action by a vocal imitation of the sound associated with it (such as buzz, hiss).

Phenomenon: The word means an observable fact or event.

Isthmus: The word 'Isthmus' means a narrow strip of land connecting two larger land areas.

Epitome: The word 'Epitome' means a summary of a written work.

Synecdoche: A figure of speech in which a part is made to represent the whole or vice versa.

Mischievous: It means : able or tending to cause annoyance, trouble, or minor injury.

Entrepreneur: One who organizes, manages, and assumes the risks of a business or enterprise.

Worcestershire​: Ceremonial County in the West Midlands of England.

Draught: A flow of cold air that comes into a room.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: How To Write Memorable Poems; 5 Tips

 Find Out More