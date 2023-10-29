Anemone: A genus of flowering plants
29 Oct, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Onomatopoeia: As per Merriam webster, onomatopoeia means the naming of a thing or action by a vocal imitation of the sound associated with it (such as buzz, hiss).
Phenomenon: The word means an observable fact or event.
Isthmus: The word 'Isthmus' means a narrow strip of land connecting two larger land areas.
Epitome: The word 'Epitome' means a summary of a written work.
Synecdoche: A figure of speech in which a part is made to represent the whole or vice versa.
Mischievous: It means : able or tending to cause annoyance, trouble, or minor injury.
Entrepreneur: One who organizes, manages, and assumes the risks of a business or enterprise.
Worcestershire: Ceremonial County in the West Midlands of England.
Draught: A flow of cold air that comes into a room.
