Founded in 1636 as Harvard College, Harvard University is a private Ivy League research university in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
25 Sep, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Meet 10 Most Popular Alumni of Harvard University
Bill Gates: Founder of Microsoft and philanthropist
Mark Zuckerberg: Founder of Facebook
Barack Obama: 44th president of the United States
Michelle Obama: First Lady of the United States
Benazir Bhutto: 11th and 13th Prime Minister of Pakistan
George W. Bush: 43rd president of the United States
Subramanian Swamy: Indian politician, economist and statistician
Natalie Portman: American actress
Anand Mahindra: Indian billionaire businessman, and the chairman of Mahindra Group
Kapil Sibal: Indian lawyer and politician
