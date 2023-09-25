Founded in 1636 as Harvard College, Harvard University is a private Ivy League research university in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

25 Sep, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Meet 10 Most Popular Alumni of Harvard University

Bill Gates: Founder of Microsoft and philanthropist

Mark Zuckerberg: Founder of Facebook

Barack Obama: 44th president of the United States

Michelle Obama: First Lady of the United States

Benazir Bhutto: 11th and 13th Prime Minister of Pakistan

George W. Bush: 43rd president of the United States

Subramanian Swamy: Indian politician, economist and statistician

Natalie Portman: American actress

Anand Mahindra: Indian billionaire businessman, and the chairman of Mahindra Group

Kapil Sibal: Indian lawyer and politician

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bengaluru Schools: Top Govt/Private Schools in Silicon Valley of India

 Find Out More