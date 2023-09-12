The Jawaharlal Nehru University is one of the leading universities in the world.
12 Sep, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Here Are 10 Most Prominent Alumni Of JNU
Subrahmanyam Jaishankar: Indian diplomat and politician serving as the Minister of External Affairs of the Government of India.
Nirmala Sitharaman: Indian Economist, and Politician
Yogendra Yadav: Indian activist and politician
Abhijit Banerjee: Nobel laureate and Ford Foundation Professor at MIT
Kanhaiya Kumar: Indian political activist
Sitaram Yechury: Secretary-General of the Communist Party of India (Marxist)
Anjali Gopalan: Indian human rights and animal rights activist
Harun Rashid Khan: Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India(2011 -2016)
Swara Bhaskar: Bollywood actress
Baburam Bhattarai: Former Prime Minister of Nepal
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Stray Vacancy Round Date And Time