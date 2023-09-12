The Jawaharlal Nehru University is one of the leading universities in the world.

12 Sep, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Here Are 10 Most Prominent Alumni Of JNU

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar: Indian diplomat and politician serving as the Minister of External Affairs of the Government of India.

Nirmala Sitharaman: Indian Economist, and Politician

Yogendra Yadav: Indian activist and politician

Abhijit Banerjee: Nobel laureate and Ford Foundation Professor at MIT

Kanhaiya Kumar: Indian political activist

Sitaram Yechury: Secretary-General of the Communist Party of India (Marxist)

Anjali Gopalan: Indian human rights and animal rights activist

Harun Rashid Khan: Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India(2011 -2016)

Swara Bhaskar: Bollywood actress

Baburam Bhattarai: Former Prime Minister of Nepal

