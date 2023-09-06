Kirori Mal College is a constituent college of the University of Delhi. It has secured 9th position in the NIRF Ranking 2023.

06 Sep, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Check 10 Famous Alumni of Kirori Mal College.

Krishnakumar Kunnath(Indian Singer)

Amitabh Bachchan(Actor)

Kabir Khan(Screenwriter, Cinematographer and Film Director)

Kulbhushan Kharbanda (Eminent Film TV and Stage Actor)

Naveen Patnaik (Chief Minister Orissa)

Vijay Raaz(Indian actor, film director and narrator)

Satish Chandra Kaushik(Indian actor, director, producer, comedian)

Siddharth Suryanarayan(Indian actor)

Sushant Singh(Indian character actor, television actor, author and presenter)

Sharad Kumar (athlete)

