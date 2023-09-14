Lady Shri Ram College for Women, has long been recognized as a premier institution of higher learning for women in India.
10 Most Popular Alumni of Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR)
Aditi Rao Hydari: Bollywood actress
Archana Puran Singh: Television host, Bollywood actress, anchor and celebrity judge
Sayani Gupta: Indian film actress
Sakshi Tanwar: Indian actress and television presenter
Gauri Khan: Film producer, interior designer
Gita Gopinath: Indian-American Economist
Sanjana Sanghi: Indian actress and model
Maneka Gandhi: Indian politician, animal rights activist, and environmentalist
Aung San Suu Kyi: Burmese politician, diplomat, author, and a 1991 Nobel Peace Prize laureate
