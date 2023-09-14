Lady Shri Ram College for Women, has long been recognized as a premier institution of higher learning for women in India.

14 Sep, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

10 Most Popular Alumni of Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR)

Aditi Rao Hydari: Bollywood actress

Archana Puran Singh: Television host, Bollywood actress, anchor and celebrity judge

Tina Dabi: IAS Officer

Sayani Gupta: Indian film actress

Sakshi Tanwar: Indian actress and television presenter

Gauri Khan: Film producer, interior designer

Gita Gopinath: Indian-American Economist

Sanjana Sanghi: Indian actress and model

Maneka Gandhi: Indian politician, animal rights activist, and environmentalist

Aung San Suu Kyi: Burmese politician, diplomat, author, and a 1991 Nobel Peace Prize laureate

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Inspirational Quotes To Boost Your Productivity

 Find Out More