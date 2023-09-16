Shri Ram College of Commerce, a premier and prestigious institution in the field of commerce and economics education in the country, was founded in 1926 by Sir Shri Ram.
16 Sep, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Meet 10 Most Popular Alumni of Shri Ram College of Commerce.
Arun Jaitley: Former Minister of Finance of India
Vijay Goel: Former Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra: Film director
Jitin Prasada: Indian politician
Rajat Sharma: Indian journalist
Gulshan Grover: Indian actor and producer
Shiv Khera: Management guru & motivational speaker
IAS Ishita Kishore: UPSC CSE Topper 2022
Navtej Singh Sarna: Diplomat & Novelist
Rohinton Fali Nariman: Former judge of the Supreme Court of India
