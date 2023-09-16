Shri Ram College of Commerce, a premier and prestigious institution in the field of commerce and economics education in the country, was founded in 1926 by Sir Shri Ram.

16 Sep, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Meet 10 Most Popular Alumni of Shri Ram College of Commerce.

Arun Jaitley: Former Minister of Finance of India

Vijay Goel: Former Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra: Film director

Jitin Prasada: Indian politician

Rajat Sharma: Indian journalist

Gulshan Grover: Indian actor and producer

Shiv Khera: Management guru & motivational speaker

IAS Ishita Kishore: UPSC CSE Topper 2022

Navtej Singh Sarna: Diplomat & Novelist

Rohinton Fali Nariman: Former judge of the Supreme Court of India

