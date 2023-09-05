Teachers' Day: 10 Motivational Quotes By Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
05 Sep, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
A life of joy and happiness is possible only on the basis of knowledge and science.
Books are the means by which we build bridges between cultures.
Teaches should be the best minds in the country.
A literary genius, it is said, resembles all, though no one resembles him.
When we think we know, we cease to learn.
The end product of education should be a free creative man, who can battle against historical circumstances and adversities of nature.
The worst sinner has a future, even as the greatest saint has had a past. No one is so good or bad as he imagines.
Knowledge gives us power, love gives us the fullness.
Reading a book gives us the habit of solitary reflection and confinement.
To look upon life as an evil and treat the world as delusion is sheer ingratitude.
True Teachers are those who help us think for ourselves.
