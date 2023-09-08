Here Are The 10 Motivational Quotes For Every Defence Aspirant
08 Sep, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
“Some goals are so worthy its glorious even to fail”.
“Soul is immortal. It can neither be pierced nor can it be burnt. Neither can it be dampened by water nor could be blown by air”.
“Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it. It flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it”
If you want to shine like a sun. First, burn like a sun.
To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal.
I regret I have but one life to give for my country.
Either I will come back after hoisting the Tricolor, or I will come back wrapped in it. But I’ll be back for sure.
Bravery is not the absence of fear, but the ability to overcome it.
The enemy is not merely across the border. It is all around us, in the form of corruption, poverty, illiteracy, and communal disharmony. To fight this enemy, you need to join the Indian Army of Development.
What is a lifetime adventure for you is a daily routine for us.