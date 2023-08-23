The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2024) for admission to various undergraduate medical courses in India.
23 Aug, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Check the 10 best motivational quotes for NEET exam preparation.
A stethoscope is the only piece of jewellery that can't be earned with money. You can only achieve it through passion and hard work.
Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will.
The only place where success comes before work is in the dictionary.
You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.
The difference between a successful person and others is not a lack of strength, not a lack of knowledge, but rather a lack in will.
The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.
The chapter you are learning today will save someone's life tomorrow. Pay attention.
Success is not final, failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts.
You can't cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the water.
Your journey is your own. Embrace it.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Most Famous Alumni Of Jamia Millia Islamia