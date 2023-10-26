10 Must-Watch Movies For Every College Student On Netflix
26 Oct, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Take a look at the 10 bollywood movies that every college student must watch. These movies are all available on Netflix
Rang De Basanti: A multi-starcast film, it stars Aamir Khan in the pivotal role and sets an example of what the youth can do for their country.
Taare Zameen Par: A film with Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary in pivotal roles, it speaks about the complex issue of dyslexia in a student and how parents must deal with children in a sensitive manner.
83: With Ranveer Singh essaying the role of Kapil Dev, 83 is a story of how India won its first Cricket World Cup in 1983; students must learn the essence of hardwork, patience and consistency.
Udaan: The film speaks about the essence of adolescence, turbulece in the growing-up years and pursuit of one's dreams.
Mary Kom: A biopic in which Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays boxer Mary Kom, the film teaches students the art of maintaining a balance between family and work; how one can do everything if he/she wishes to
Wake Up Sid: The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer film shows how its okay to be lost and not have everything planned when it comes to your career; eventually, everyone finds their way if you work for it
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Ranbir and Deepika's film celebrates the spirit of life; teaches students how they must work hard to achieve their dreams but also stay in touch with family and friends
Dear Zindagi: A film with Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles, it normalises the topic of mental health and in such stressful times, the film is a must-watch for students
Tamasha: Imtiaz Ali's film shows how we must not burden ourselves with the expectations of the society and do what our heart tells us to do.
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: With amazing performances by Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol, the film speaks about living our lives to the fullest and also the value and importance of friendship
