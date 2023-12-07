The University of Delhi is proud to have an illustrious list of alumni who have distinguished themselves in various spheres.
07 Dec, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Check the list of notable people who have studied at the University of Delhi.
Bhuvan Bam(famous influencer known for his comedy channel on YouTube named BB Ki Vines): Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, Delhi University
Kusha Kapila: Delhi University's Indraprastha College for Women
Komal Pandey: Shaheed Bhagat Singh College
Sejal Kumar: Shri Ram College Of Commerce(SRCC)
Shahrukh khan(Indian actor and film producer): Hansraj College
Rannvijay Singh(Actor, VJ MTV India): Hansraj College
Saloni Gaur: Janki Devi Memorial College
Shraddha Gurung: Sri Aurobindo College
Shivesh Bhatia: Hindu College
