The University of Delhi is proud to have an illustrious list of alumni who have distinguished themselves in various spheres.

07 Dec, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Check the list of notable people who have studied at the University of Delhi.

Bhuvan Bam(famous influencer known for his comedy channel on YouTube named BB Ki Vines): Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, Delhi University

Kusha Kapila: Delhi University's Indraprastha College for Women

Komal Pandey: Shaheed Bhagat Singh College

Sejal Kumar: Shri Ram College Of Commerce(SRCC)

Shahrukh khan(Indian actor and film producer): Hansraj College

Rannvijay Singh(Actor, VJ MTV India): Hansraj College

Saloni Gaur: Janki Devi Memorial College

Shraddha Gurung: Sri Aurobindo College

Shivesh Bhatia: Hindu College

